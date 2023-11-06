Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.
Corebridge Financial Stock Down 2.9 %
Corebridge Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
