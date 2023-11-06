Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 902,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

