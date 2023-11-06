Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 902,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.