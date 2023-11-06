Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $53.83. 273,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,666. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. Crane NXT has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, Director Cristen L. Kogl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

