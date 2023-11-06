Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.15 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

