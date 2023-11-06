Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers Sells 199,082 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.49. 1,232,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,763. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

