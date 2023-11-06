Critical Analysis: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) vs. Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.12 $326.57 million $7.68 14.23 Lennar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LGI Homes and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 8.10% 10.58% 5.71% Lennar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LGI Homes and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A

LGI Homes presently has a consensus price target of $116.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Lennar.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Lennar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

