Critical Comparison: Haleon (HLN) vs. The Competition

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Haleon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon’s rivals have a beta of 33.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $12.33 billion $1.31 billion 16.89 Haleon Competitors $6.97 billion $363.35 million 28.08

This table compares Haleon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Haleon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Haleon Competitors -17.52% 17.36% -9.23%

Dividends

Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Haleon pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 71.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haleon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Haleon Competitors 128 1066 1090 28 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Haleon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haleon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Haleon rivals beat Haleon on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

