Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 2.8 %

CCK stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.