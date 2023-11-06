CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.67. 145,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

