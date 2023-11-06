CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,932. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

