David W. Mason Sells 6,163 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $48,626.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,800 shares in the company, valued at $613,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 273,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Get Semrush alerts:

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.