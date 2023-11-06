DEI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90.68 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $90.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00204755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011360 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.