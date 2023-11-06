Desjardins Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded down C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$108.31. 544,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,242. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.27.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.019025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.