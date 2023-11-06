Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading 4.3% Higher

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 6,382,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,721,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

