Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.36.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

