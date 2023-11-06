Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.92. 137,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $416.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

