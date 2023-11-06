eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $596.36 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $596.36 million and $13.44 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00692014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00140442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,546,185,923,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

