Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $31.76 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $31.76 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005086 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,316,652 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.