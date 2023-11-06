Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $2.27 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $453.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.