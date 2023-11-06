Enegra (EGX) Price Reaches $200.40 on Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.40 or 0.00574852 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.03 billion and $944,310.50 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.01801419 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $966,845.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

