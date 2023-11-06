Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 19,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 14,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

