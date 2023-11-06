Enzyme Hits 1-Day Volume of $55,091.33 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $16.11 or 0.00046036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $38.12 million and approximately $55,091.33 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,721 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

