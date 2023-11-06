EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $44.72 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 5.6% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

