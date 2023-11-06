Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

