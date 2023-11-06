Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,020.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,478.33.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). The firm had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 179.9235294 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
