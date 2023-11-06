Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.78. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.