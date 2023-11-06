Financial Analysis: SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) & Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB AB (publ) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB AB (publ) -15.07% 20.53% 12.58% Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SSAB AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SSAB AB (publ) pays out -35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SSAB AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB AB (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.96%. Given Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more favorable than SSAB AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSAB AB (publ) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB AB (publ) $12.77 billion 0.45 -$1.08 billion ($0.85) -3.29 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A $2.37 9.57

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSAB AB (publ). SSAB AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SSAB AB (publ) beats Labrador Iron Ore Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. The company markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. Its products are used by customers in the heavy transport, building construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets. The company was formerly known as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Fund and changed its name to Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in July 2010. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is based in Toronto, Canada.

