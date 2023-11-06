Financial Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globant 0 1 11 0 2.92

Globant has a consensus price target of $219.15, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Versus Systems and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,512.55% -116.79% -87.43% Globant 7.74% 11.40% 8.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $748,426.00 2.70 -$21.76 million ($7.88) -0.02 Globant $1.78 billion 4.40 $148.89 million $3.44 53.88

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globant beats Versus Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

