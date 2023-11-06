First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Purchases 674 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $17,672.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.67. 390,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

