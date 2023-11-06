First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Purchases 674 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $17,672.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FFIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.67. 390,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57.
First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIN
Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Bankshares
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.