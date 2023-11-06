Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $301.90 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,979,230,800 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,979,230,803.630825 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01091072 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $7,430,789.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

