Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,358. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

