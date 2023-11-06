Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.95) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.95). Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $806.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,145,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock valued at $542,598. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

