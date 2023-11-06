Gainplan LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $245.19. 397,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,802. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

