Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

IT traded up $5.83 on Monday, reaching $392.54. 850,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,429. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $401.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

