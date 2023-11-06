Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $316.79 million and approximately $42,788.61 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

