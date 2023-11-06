Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.50

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.17.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

