Glenn Schiffman Buys 4,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Match Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.