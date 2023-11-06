Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.