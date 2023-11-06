Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $3,064.53 or 0.08756531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $71,769.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
