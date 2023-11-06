Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($366.15).

Grainger Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:GRI traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 248.40 ($3.02). 589,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.80 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

