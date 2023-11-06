Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($366.15).
Grainger Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:GRI traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 248.40 ($3.02). 589,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.80 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.
