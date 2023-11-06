Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GPL) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. 6,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Great Panther Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

