GSK’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,575 ($19.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,440 ($17.52) to GBX 1,585 ($19.29) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.05) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.15).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at GSK

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 7.16 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,402.76 ($17.07). 3,898,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,925. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,467 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.89. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($15.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,609 ($19.58).

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,134.55). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.