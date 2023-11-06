Head-To-Head Contrast: SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SQI Diagnostics and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQI Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Medpace 15.33% 68.48% 19.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQI Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SQI Diagnostics and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Medpace has a consensus price target of $277.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than SQI Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQI Diagnostics and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQI Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $1.46 billion 5.66 $245.37 million $8.54 31.54

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than SQI Diagnostics.

Summary

Medpace beats SQI Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc., a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test. In addition, it offers microarray tests for protein and antibody testing workflow. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

