Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

Helios Towers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:HTWS traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.79). 1,750,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,851. The firm has a market cap of £682.50 million, a PE ratio of -928.57 and a beta of 0.22. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.40 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.30 ($1.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Towers

In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker purchased 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,920.44 ($12,071.60). Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.