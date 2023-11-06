Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,570.84

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00013453 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $171.49 million and $4,570.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.75 or 1.00048607 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.67654687 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $26,199.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.