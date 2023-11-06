HI (HI) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. HI has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $230,109.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,884.67 or 1.00069328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,088,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00077258 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $167,718.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

