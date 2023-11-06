Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.37

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

About Hochschild Mining

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.