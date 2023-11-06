HomeStreet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

HMST opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

