Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 26,888 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,932.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,739,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,332,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,968.15.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,876.01.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.95 per share, with a total value of $1,520,071.70.

On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $3,284,905.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HHH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.93. 285,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

