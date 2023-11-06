Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.87. 716,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,412. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.